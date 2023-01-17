Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0250

Status (SNT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Status has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $98.17 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,746,740 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,746,740.186049 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02446338 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,966,800.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

