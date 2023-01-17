Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) a C$82.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$82.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$88.40.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$67.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.33. The company has a market cap of C$22.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$41.09 and a 1 year high of C$84.33.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 11.9900002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.80 per share, with a total value of C$323,977.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,634,974 shares in the company, valued at C$559,506,594.32. In other news, Director Janet Weiss bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$680,228.15. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$64.80 per share, with a total value of C$323,977.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,634,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,506,594.32. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,505 in the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

