Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.32.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.44. 155,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,696. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

