Stiles Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,603,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,045,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,103,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,540,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

NYSE:TRV traded down $12.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.68. 69,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,626. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

