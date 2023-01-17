Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.45 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,806 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 112.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 867,586 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,060,000 after acquiring an additional 778,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.34. 89,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,812,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.18. The firm has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $192.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

