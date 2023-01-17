Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $543,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.41. 12,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.20. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $328.58.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

