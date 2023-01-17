Stiles Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after buying an additional 2,149,041 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,109,000 after buying an additional 1,820,095 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Pfizer Stock Down 3.3 %

Pfizer stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,082,416. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $259.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.