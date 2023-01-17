Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating) were up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 23,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 101,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$37.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum group metals, palladium, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the 100%-owned Stillwater West project that comprise 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

