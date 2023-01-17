Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 17th (1COV, 888, AAVVF, ABBV, ABG, ACGL, ACM, AETUF, AGR, AIR)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 17th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($47.83) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

888 (LON:888) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 220 ($2.68). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$14.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $128.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $70.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $91.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $36.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €142.00 ($154.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €21.00 ($22.83) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $115.00 to $132.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $193.00 to $202.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $155.00.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 105 ($1.28). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $221.00 to $207.00.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 750 ($9.15) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €680.00 ($739.13) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 470 ($5.74). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $51.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €49.00 ($53.26) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $186.00 to $188.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $217.00 to $210.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $785.00 to $828.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €66.00 ($71.74) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €56.00 ($60.87) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

BP (LON:BP) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from GBX 550 ($6.71) to GBX 500 ($6.10). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $37.00 to $39.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $82.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $51.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price increased by CL King from $116.00 to $125.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $71.00.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $85.00 to $84.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $48.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $138.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$86.00.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$13.00.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$13.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $165.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $49.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$31.00.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $56.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $52.00 to $53.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $4.00 to $2.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $188.00 to $150.00.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.03) to GBX 260 ($3.17). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $281.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $245.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($24.41) to GBX 1,930 ($23.55). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $247.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $159.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$36.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$20.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $200.00 to $185.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $201.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $215.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $30.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $134.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $55.00.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $150.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €47.00 ($51.09) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $23.00 to $22.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $330.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$72.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $32.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$16.00.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 260 ($3.17). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $32.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $157.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $165.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $167.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $169.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €625.00 ($679.35) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $198.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $235.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$2.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $400.00 to $500.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €800.00 ($869.57) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$22.00.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €223.00 ($242.39) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $50.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $59.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $46.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $339.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $320.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $325.00 to $400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $350.00.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$6.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $570.00 to $500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $30.00.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$2.00.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.00.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $830.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$24.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$32.00.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €290.00 ($315.22) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $20.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €150.00 ($163.04) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $345.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from GBX 3,200 ($39.05) to GBX 3,100 ($37.83). Bank of America Co. currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$51.00 to C$48.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,020 ($12.45) to GBX 1,153 ($14.07). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €60.00 ($65.22) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €128.00 ($139.13) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$50.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $33.00 to $48.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$112.00.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$14.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $69.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $445.00 to $510.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,500 ($42.71) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $575.00 to $590.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $215.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$29.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $52.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $39.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $161.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $280.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $75.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.