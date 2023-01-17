Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 17th (1COV, 888, AAVVF, ABBV, ABG, ACGL, ACM, AETUF, AGR, AIR)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 17th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($47.83) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

888 (LON:888) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 220 ($2.68). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$14.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $128.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $70.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $91.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $36.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €142.00 ($154.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €21.00 ($22.83) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $115.00 to $132.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $193.00 to $202.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $155.00.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 105 ($1.28). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $221.00 to $207.00.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 750 ($9.15) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €680.00 ($739.13) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 470 ($5.74). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $51.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €49.00 ($53.26) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $186.00 to $188.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $217.00 to $210.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $785.00 to $828.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €66.00 ($71.74) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €56.00 ($60.87) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

BP (LON:BP) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from GBX 550 ($6.71) to GBX 500 ($6.10). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $37.00 to $39.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $82.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $51.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price increased by CL King from $116.00 to $125.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $71.00.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $85.00 to $84.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $48.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $138.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$86.00.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$13.00.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$13.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $165.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $49.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$31.00.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $56.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $52.00 to $53.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $4.00 to $2.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $188.00 to $150.00.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.03) to GBX 260 ($3.17). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $281.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $245.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($24.41) to GBX 1,930 ($23.55). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $247.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $159.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$36.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$20.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $200.00 to $185.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $201.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $215.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $30.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $134.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $55.00.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $150.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €47.00 ($51.09) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $23.00 to $22.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $330.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$72.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $32.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$16.00.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 260 ($3.17). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $32.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $157.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $165.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $167.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $169.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €625.00 ($679.35) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $198.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $235.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$2.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $400.00 to $500.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €800.00 ($869.57) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$22.00.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €223.00 ($242.39) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $50.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $59.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $46.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $339.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $320.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $325.00 to $400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $350.00.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$6.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $570.00 to $500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $30.00.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$2.00.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.00.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $830.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$24.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$32.00.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €290.00 ($315.22) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $20.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €150.00 ($163.04) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $345.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from GBX 3,200 ($39.05) to GBX 3,100 ($37.83). Bank of America Co. currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$51.00 to C$48.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,020 ($12.45) to GBX 1,153 ($14.07). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €60.00 ($65.22) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €128.00 ($139.13) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$50.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $33.00 to $48.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$112.00.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$14.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $69.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $445.00 to $510.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,500 ($42.71) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $575.00 to $590.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $215.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$29.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $52.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $39.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $161.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $280.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $75.00.

