StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $354.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $67.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaSpine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SeaSpine by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

(Get Rating)

As of January 4, 2023, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was acquired by Orthofix Medical Inc SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.