StockNews.com Downgrades United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised United Rentals from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $390.09.

Shares of URI stock opened at $392.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $393.98. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.89.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 32.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

