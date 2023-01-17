StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

S&W Seed Stock Down 8.7 %

S&W Seed stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $67.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 29.9% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 370,152 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 7.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $193,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

See Also

