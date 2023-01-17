StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 2.3 %

WHG opened at $13.32 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 million, a PE ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is presently 352.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

