Substratum Trading Up 1.9% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Substratum has a total market cap of $328,892.36 and approximately $1.57 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00097828 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $37.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

