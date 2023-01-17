Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a growth of 1,164.8% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SUHJY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 28,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,373. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.4514 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

