Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $39.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 5.72%. Research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $433,041.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,072,619.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,046 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $251,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $208,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 568,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 83,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.