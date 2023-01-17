Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

STRO stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $452.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.22). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 53.85% and a negative net margin of 175.85%. The company had revenue of $25.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 347,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

