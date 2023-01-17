Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.87. 10,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,447. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.99. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $110.39 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day moving average of $134.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.