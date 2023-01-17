Syscoin (SYS) Market Capitalization Achieves $94.57 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $94.57 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,218.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.31 or 0.00585832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00210286 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars.

