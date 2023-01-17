Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the December 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sysmex Trading Down 1.4 %

SSMXY traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. 29,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,504. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $52.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Sysmex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

