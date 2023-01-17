Tangible Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Tangible has a total market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tangible has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tangible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.00431509 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,438.38 or 0.30288720 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.11 or 0.00753222 BTC.

Tangible Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tangible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tangible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.