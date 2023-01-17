TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance
TAVHY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. 245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $20.92.
About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.
