TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance

TAVHY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. 245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Get TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. alerts:

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Macedonia, Latvia, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.