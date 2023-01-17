Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TECK. BMO Capital Markets cut Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,800,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

