Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 46.41%. The firm had revenue of $201.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tecnoglass

In other Tecnoglass news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 82,567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

