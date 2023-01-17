Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in December

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Price Performance

Shares of TLPFY stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.93. The stock had a trading volume of 28,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,969. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $90.46 and a 12-month high of $199.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teleperformance from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised Teleperformance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Teleperformance from €375.00 ($407.61) to €360.00 ($391.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Teleperformance from €430.00 ($467.39) to €410.00 ($445.65) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teleperformance from €410.00 ($445.65) to €360.00 ($391.30) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

