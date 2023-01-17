Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.07.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.