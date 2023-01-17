Terra Classic Reaches 1-Day Volume of $110.42 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $110.42 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009695 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022241 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004831 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002050 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000847 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006115 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,871,515,214,850 coins and its circulating supply is 5,977,527,431,490 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.