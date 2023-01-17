TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0239 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $234.60 million and $11.80 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00082066 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00057844 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000369 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010398 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001092 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024632 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000216 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,611,564 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,414,513 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.