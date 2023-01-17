Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 65.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,080,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Terreno Realty by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,049,000 after buying an additional 848,447 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $35,556,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,931,000 after purchasing an additional 615,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

