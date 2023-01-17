Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.42 and last traded at $28.42. 621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 48,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Soybean Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,299,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,708 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 48,945 shares during the period.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

