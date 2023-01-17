The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) is Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,677,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287,277 shares during the quarter. AES accounts for 5.9% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $37,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in AES by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,730 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AES by 99.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,309,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,058 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP grew its position in shares of AES by 129.2% during the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,535,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,293,000 after buying an additional 2,556,296 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AES by 3,973.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,822,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,438 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the second quarter valued at $35,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

