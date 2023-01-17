The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,654,000 after purchasing an additional 316,211 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,661,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,702,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,321,000 after purchasing an additional 191,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,739. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $331.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.06 and a 200-day moving average of $241.21.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.