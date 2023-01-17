The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($2.45), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $374.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.70. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.36.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

