The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($2.45), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE GS opened at $374.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.70. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Several analysts have commented on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
