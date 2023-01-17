The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $12.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

Macerich Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Macerich

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -174.36%.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 40,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 116,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,575,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.