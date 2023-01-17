The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 0.6% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.81 and its 200 day moving average is $234.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $313.45.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Mizuho increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

