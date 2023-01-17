The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 4.1% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.36. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,545 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

