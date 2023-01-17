Theta Fuel 24-Hour Volume Reaches $103.08 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 31% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $284.73 million and approximately $103.08 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00084286 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00058805 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010514 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001103 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00024941 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004413 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000115 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,997,596,038 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
