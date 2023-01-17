ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $51.92 million and approximately $247,120.22 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.98 or 0.00437591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,526.36 or 0.30715671 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00748930 BTC.

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThetaDrop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThetaDrop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

