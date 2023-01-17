Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stake Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,728 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.20% of Tidewater worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tidewater in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.10 per share, with a total value of $593,361.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,989,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,984,190.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 366,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,073,512. 8.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDW traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $39.27. 7,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $191.76 million for the quarter.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

