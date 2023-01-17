TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 296.7% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of TLG Acquisition One

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLG Acquisition One Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TLGA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. TLG Acquisition One has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

