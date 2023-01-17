Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Raised to C$18.50

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.