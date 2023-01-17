Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after buying an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 460.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,221,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

NYSE PM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $101.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,341. The stock has a market cap of $157.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

