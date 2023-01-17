Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,787 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.25. The company had a trading volume of 105,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $113.51.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

