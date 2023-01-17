Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.17. 43,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.05.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.