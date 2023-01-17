Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 40,506 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 671% compared to the typical volume of 5,254 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $290,468,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,026,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,672 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 250,000.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,250,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,066,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,850,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,935 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,498,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.