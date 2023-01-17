Traders Purchase High Volume of Flex Call Options (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,373 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 116% compared to the average volume of 2,021 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.91. 10,900,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,457. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flex has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Research analysts predict that Flex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $882,694.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,074. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.