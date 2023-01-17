Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 809.7% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,735,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGGI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,665,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,019,543. Trans Global Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get Trans Global Group alerts:

About Trans Global Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, engages in the distribution and retailing of wine in China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.