Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 809.7% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,735,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Stock Down 9.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGGI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,665,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,019,543. Trans Global Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About Trans Global Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trans Global Group (TGGI)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.