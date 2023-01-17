Tribe (TRIBE) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $109.12 million and approximately $767,130.81 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tribe has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00433163 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,488.05 or 0.30410812 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.78 or 0.00758296 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

