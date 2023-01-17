Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 144,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 225,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

TCNNF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

