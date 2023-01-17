TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260,500 shares during the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions comprises about 3.2% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 5.49% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,209,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 287,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AGFS stock remained flat at $2.96 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 70,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,171. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

